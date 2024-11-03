San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder office received and processed 78,000 ballots

Saturday marked the last day vote by mail ballots will be counted in San Luis Obispo County until election day.

The county elections office was open for anyone wanting to cast their vote.

“We have so many things going on in the world today and agendas that need to be addressed and I feel when we vote we are able to bring those to the table,” Mark Weissman said.

There are around 180,000 registered voters in San Luis Obispo County, according to the county clerk recorder's office and Weissman is one of them.

He's hoping his vote will make a difference.

“I have kids and grandkids and to vote sets us up for the future so to me, my voice and opinion is important for my family,” Weissman said.

Clerk-recorder Elaina Cano says her office has already received and processed 78,000 ballots.

“Anyone can return their voted vote by mail ballot at any polling place and any drop box and both of our offices,” Cano said. "We will also have drive-up drop-off locations throughout the county that folks can just drive up and not get out of the car those locations are listed on our website."

In-person voting can be done Monday at the clerk-recorder offices in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero.

The San Luis Obispo office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Atascadero office will be open from 8:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Both offices are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Shortly after the 8 o'clock deadline, election results will start being released.

“Then every two hours I’m required by law to release additional results and those will be coming in from the polling places,” Cano said.

If you can’t make it for in-person voting and don’t want to drop your ballot in the mail, there are ballot drop box locations throughout the county.