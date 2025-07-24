San Luis Obispo County offers quick and affordable 'counter' weddings

If you’re looking to tie the knot without the hassle or hefty price tag, San Luis Obispo County is now offering express civil marriage ceremonies right at the counter. No appointment necessary.

The new walk-in wedding option launched at the beginning of July and has already been a hit, with locals and visitors alike taking advantage of the simple and affordable setup.

“We’ve done about ten of these counter ceremonies since we started offering them,” said Erin Clausen, San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder's Office representative. “It sounds like a lot of people are visiting the area and just wanted to get married, so they incorporated it into a visit to SLO, which is really fun.”

The express ceremonies are performed by a staff officiant during regular office hours. They’re limited to the couple and up to three guests. For under $200, couples can cover their marriage license, the ceremony itself, and even a witness, if needed.

“It’s kind of giving Vegas,” said KSBY’s Shannon MacNeil during the conversation. Clausen laughed and added, “One person even asked if [we] offer an Elvis!”

While there’s no Elvis impersonator on standby, the casual nature of the ceremony and the significant cost savings are drawing in couples who prefer a no-frills approach to saying “I do.”

For more information about how to get married in San Luis Obispo County, visit the SLO County Clerk-Recorder's Office website.