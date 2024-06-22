San Luis Obispo County opens first Sobering Center

On Monday, the county's very first Sobering Center will open up in San Luis Obispo. Those who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol can come to the center to start on a path to recovery.

“It's going to help people make a change in their life,” said Dawn Ortiz-Legg, San Luis Obispo County District 3 Supervisor.

Located at the Health Agency Campus on Johnson Avenue, the new center will allow people to spend up to three days sobering up, getting clean, and deciding on their next steps.

“If you don't know where to go or what to do and your person is under the influence or you're concerned about them, you could go to a hospital or jail but as an alternative now you could also come here,” said Star Graber, San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health Director.

The services are free for people 18 and older.

The center can hold up to 12 people at a time.

“Sometimes individuals are dropped off by law enforcement or family members at the hospital. They don't need an emergency room bed, but staff can't release them unless they are safe for themselves and the community,” explained Sylvia Barnard, Good Samaritan Shelter Executive Director.

Good Samaritan Shelter partnered with SLO County Behavioral Health on the remodel of the center, receiving funding primarily from Cencal Health.

With programs like outpatient treatment services and medicated assisted treatment already in place, the center is now another part of Behavioral Health's services.

“The sobering center is a really important component that’s missing,” Barnard said.

The center has bathrooms, showers, food, and more.

People will be assessed and given a medical screening and lockers for their belongings. They will also be given hygiene kits as needed.

Medical staff can also provide medical clearance and drug testing as needed for treatment program admission.

Staff will also provide referrals and links to services including mental health and substance use treatment, housing support, legal services, social services, case management, transportation, food assistance, and basic needs.

“If you have a desire and your family member has a desire, let's get in and get going,” Graber encouraged.

You can not enter into the clinic if you are:



Under the age of 18

Unable or unwilling to cooperate with the screening exam

Combative or agitated

Primary concern of serious mental illness

Incontinent

Unable to walk without assistance or has other medical needs that cannot be managed in a non-acute setting

Registered sex offender

The Sobering Center will be open 24 hours a day starting Monday, June 24. It is located at 2180 Johnson Avenue in San Luis Obispo.

To contact the SLO County Behavioral Health Department, call 1(800) 838-1381.