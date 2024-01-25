San Luis Obispo County's first Tesla dealership officially opens

A Tesla dealership officially opened its doors in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, marking the first dealership of its kind in San Luis Obispo County.

A few dozen people — including members of the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce and SLO Climate Coalition — attended the grand-opening ceremony where Teslas were on display alongside complementary food and drink.

The 31,000-square-foot facility is located at 1381 Calle Joaquin right off Highway 101 at Los Osos Valley Road.

The dealership will have about 15 employees, including a full-service technicians unit. Some employees told KSBY they were excited to be in the area.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be in the San Luis Obispo community," Tesla San Luis Obispo Customer Service Manager Christina Mase said. "Obviously, our mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy. And part of that is making sure that we are available to this community that also supports sustainability."

Before this dealership opened, the closest Tesla facility was in Santa Barbara. The next closest were in Bakersfield and near Monterey, respectively.

The store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; service hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You can reach the dealership at (805) 242-7173.