San Luis Obispo defeats Cabrillo, captures first league championship since 2003

San Luis Obispo girls basketball team captured its first league championship in more than two decades Friday night, defeating Cabrillo 44-32 on the Tigers' home court.

The Tigers — entering on an 11-game win streak — started hot, outscoring Cabrilla 15-3 in the first quarter, led by senior Jennifer Stambaugh.

The Tigers held a commanding 14-point lead at the halftime whistle, 26-12.

The Cabrillo Conquistadores (17-7, 7-2 Sunset) narrowly outscored the Tigers in the second half, led by seniors Natalie Mccune and Sophia Austin, but it wasn't enough.

San Luis Obispo advanced to 9-0 in Sunset League play with the win and a 24-4 overall record — a mark that ties a win total set by the school's 1995 CIF championship team, according to the team's head coach, Dan Monroe.

It's the team's first Sunset League title since 2003.

The Tigers have one more league game on Tuesday versus Lompoc. The CIF playoffs begin next Friday.

San Luis Obispo's starting lineup