San Luis Obispo elementary school celebrates with Día del Niño event

A local elementary school hosted what they described as an "extra special" Children's Day celebration on Friday.

Pacheco Elementary School held its annual Día del Niño celebration, where students enjoyed carnival activities such as face painting and a dunk tank, plus food and dancing.

KSBY was there this afternoon, speaking with the event's co-chairs about its significance to students.

"The students look forward to it all year long and they see us here on campus getting ready, they know what's coming," said Julie Gerhardt, one of the event's co-chairs. "And it seems to get a little bit bigger every single year, and now we have the dunk tank. They love getting the principal and their favorite teacher in the dunk tank."

This year's event falls along the same time as the school's recognition as a School of Distinction by the California's State Board of Education.

The board recognized the Spanish dual-immersion school and its staff for its improvement in academic performance in English and math, plus the steady academic growth of its English learners.