San Luis Obispo firefighters conduct training exercise

It was held on Santa Barbara Avenue near the train station from 10 a.m. to noon.
If you were in the downtown San Luis Obispo area on Thursday, you may have seen firefighters conducting a training exercise.

San Luis Obispo city firefighters trained at Station One on Santa Barbara Avenue near the train station from 10 a.m. to noon.

KSBY was at the training, where firefighters were using hoses, axes and ladders as smoke poured from a structure.

Fire officials warned nearby residents ahead of time to close their windows as smoke could potentially affect them.

The training was done in conjunction with the county's air pollution control district.

