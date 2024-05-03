San Luis Obispo High School hosts annual Empty Bowls fundraiser

Students and faculty at San Luis Obispo High School held their annual Empty Bowls fundraising event Thursday.

Students from the ceramics club and ceramics classes teamed up to make about 300 bowls, while students from the culinary classes made the soup enjoyed by attendees.

Proceeds from the event will go to the 40 Prado Homeless Services Center, which will help CAPSLO provide things ranging from emergency shelter to safe parking and on-site health care services.

This year's event was the first time it was held on campus. The previous seven years it was at the farmers' market in downtown San Luis Obispo.

"The kids get to make art, they get to practice their skills, they also get to give back to the community," said Tawnee Houle, a ceramics teacher at San Luis Obispo High School. "It's a really good cause to get involved with and they get community service hours for it."

Students also showcased their artistic abilities with an art show while students from the jazz band at the high school played music for entertainment.