San Luis Obispo High School's softball team needs a new scoreboard — and your help

San Luis Obispo High School's softball team is seeking community financial contributions to support the program.

The team has a handful of financial needs, including transportation costs, special events, an end-of-season banquet, and, perhaps most importantly, the finishing touches to upgrades to its softball field: A refinished scoreboard.

The softball field has a new outfield and has received additional resources for infield maintenance, according to the team's head coach, Dan Sutton. Now, a new and improved scoreboard is the program's focus as the 2025 season looms.

"... Help us out with our scoreboard needs," Sutton said. "You won't be disappointed once our project gets done."

You can donate to the softball program through the San Luis Obispo Tigers boosters' website.

"There are so many life lessons that can be learned right here on the softball field," Sutton said.