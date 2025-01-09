San Luis Obispo hotels offer refuge and discounted rates for SoCal fire evacuees

As wildfires spread rapidly throughout Southern California, local hotels like the Peach Tree Inn are responding by offering discounts to those displaced.

One couple spoke to KSBY about the devastation they saw as they headed out of town.

"Everything is on fire," Ellen Main, an evacuee from Pasadena, said.

With fires continuing to burn, those who have been displaced are seeking refuge in places like San Luis Obispo.

"Here, it's beautiful," said Al Main, who evacuated with his wife.

They evacuated from the Eaton Fire in the Pasadena area and are staying at their favorite hotel in San Luis Obispo.

"We're regulars at the Peach Tree, and our kids used to live down the street. They're really good to us here, too. They actually know us, and they gave us the room we like," Al said.

The Peach Tree Inn is offering evacuees like the Mains discounted rates— as low as $65 a night, depending on the day and room needed. They are also offering discounted weekly rates.

The Mains left their home early Wednesday morning; Ellen says she has been keeping tabs on the conditions in their neighborhood.

At last check, their home has not been impacted by the fire.

"It's just horrific, because you're seeing places that you know," said Ellen.

Other hotels in the area like the Apple Farm Inn have also started to see people from the Los Angeles area begin to trickle in.

One employee told KSBY that Wednesday was a little busier than normal because of evacuees.

They added that certain rooms are going to be discounted at $79.99 per night, and the $25 resort fee will be waived.

The Mains say they know quite a few people who have lost everything already.

"So many friends lost their houses. Now it's going through all the businesses," Ellen said. "A lot of people have those porch cameras, and they are watching their houses burn from their Ring cameras and from other people's in the neighborhood."

Other hotels in San Luis Obispo will also be offering discounts to evacuees.

At the Lamplighter Inn & Suites, there will be a 20% discount.

Lexington Inn will offer 18% off nightly rates.

At Hotel San Luis Obispo, there will be a discount of 25% off room totals, as well as a $25 dining credit.