San Luis Obispo International Film Festival adds new categories

The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival (SLOIFF) has officially announced the dates for its 32nd edition, set to run from April 23 to April 28, 2026.

The festival will kick off with an Opening Night Reception at the historic Fremont Theater on April 23, that will include meeting special guests, filmmakers, and industry professionals.

The SLOIFF is introducing two new additions: an Episodic category and a special award for Best Genre/Horror Film.

The festival, which is an Academy Award® Qualifying event for Documentary Shorts, is now accepting submissions in all categories, including narrative features, shorts, documentaries, episodic works, and horror.

Festival highlights will include Surf Nite, the Music Video Showcase, and showcases spotlighting local talent from California’s Central Coast, including Filmmakers of Tomorrow.

Submissions are open through November, and filmmakers can submit via FilmFreeway. For more information, visit SLO Film Fest.