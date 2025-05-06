San Luis Obispo inviting community input for upcoming pavement project

The City of San Luis Obispo is gearing up for its 2025 Paving Project, which will include vital street paving and transportation improvements. The project includes areas such as Tank Farm Road (east of Broad Street), Sacramento Drive, Calle Joaquin and Orcutt Road.

Community members are encouraged to participate in the upcoming City Council meeting happening today. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the project and provide feedback on the final designs, including two proposed alternatives for Tank Farm Road, stretching from Broad Street to Orcutt Road.

This meeting will serve as a platform for residents to engage directly with city officials and share their thoughts on the upcoming intiative. Community members can stop by the City Hall Council Hearing Room (990 Palm Street) at 5:30 p.m.