San Luis Obispo selects new assistant city manager

The City of San Luis Obispo has announced the selection of a new Assistant City Manager.

Scott Collins' first day in his new position will be December 5, 2024. Currently, he serves as the Executive Director of the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo (HASLO). Prior to HASLO, he was the City Manager in Morro Bay for five years.

“Scott has a proven record of being an inclusive, collaborative, and innovative local leader,” said Whitney McDonald, San Luis Obispo City Manager. “I look forward to Scott joining our team and contributing significantly to our community through transparency, collaboration, and strong relationships while leading initiatives that will enhance the City’s success.”

City officials say in this role, Collins will be responsible for the oversight of the city’s Community Service Group, including supervising the directors of the Community Development, Parks and Recreation, Public Works, and Utilities departments.

“The City is a leader on critical issues of our time – diversity, equity and inclusion; climate change; housing; homelessness; fostering economic vitality for all – and I am excited to join the team and help our community reach its ambitious strategic goals,” Collins said. “I am committed to ensuring that we effectively implement City Council goals and City Manager directives while maintaining a pace that is sustainable for all.”

