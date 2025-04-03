San Luis Obispo store owners turn to social media to stop serial shoplifters

Small business owners in Downtown San Luis Obispo are turning to social media to fight back against shoplifters.

Vintage clothing store Thrifty Beaches has gained attention on Instagram, not just for its merchandise but for how it handles theft.

"This guy stole… and he's running!," store owner Adam Kemp says in a now viral Instagram video. The March 19 clip, which has more than 11 million views, shows Kemp speeding through the streets on a one-wheel, chasing someone he says stole a jacket.

"I did not expect that to go viral," Kemp said. "I was just posting it to give awareness to other businesses so they could be more vigilant."

Less than a minute into the video, the man drops the jacket and takes off. Just days later, Kemp captured another theft on camera, this time confronting a woman accused of taking two Gucci bags.

San Luis Obispo police say theft reports in the downtown area have been low, with only six reported so far this year. Fourty-eight thefts were reported in 2024. SLOPD spokesperson Christine Wallace believes the numbers may not reflect reality since some business owners choose not to report incidents.

California law classifies theft of items valued under $950 as a misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

Kemp is not the only business owner taking action. Jeff Henderson, owner of Jeff’s Vintage Store, says he’s also used social media to identify shoplifters.

Some downtown shop owners have also created a group chat to share security footage.

"If someone gets hit, we warn everyone," Henderson said.

For vintage store owners like Kemp and Henderson, the issue extends beyond financial loss.

"This stuff is one of a kind," Kemp said. "When someone takes it, it's not like we just go back in the back stock and put the same item back out."

Wallace said police used the license plate number captured in Kemp’s video to track down the woman accused of stealing the Gucci bags. However, the man on the bike managed to get away.

