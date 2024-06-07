San Luis Obispo woman 1 of 6 locals to win 2024 Women of the Year award

A San Luis Obispo woman was recognized Thursday by Rep. Salud Carbajal for her positive impact on the community.

Gail Crawford was presented with the 2024 Congressional Women of the Year Award for the 24th congressional district.

Crawford served in the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps for 22 years and showcased her dedication to care when working at a Boston hospital during the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing that saw three killed and scores more wounded.

"She is just extraordinary," Rep. Carbajal said. "And it is an honor for me to showcase her and her service over the years."

Crawford was acknowledged for her tireless efforts in organizing local initiatives, fundraisers, and events for veterans, according to a news release on Rep. Carbajal's website detailing the award.

"What [this award] does is reaffirm and recognize individuals that go above and beyond in our community to contribute to making our community a better place for all," Rep. Carbajal said.

The congressman said hundreds of women are nominated each year, but only a limited number are recognized with the prestigious award.

Five other women in the 24th congressional district also received the award. Those are:



Marian Shapiro, Goleta

Violett Sage Walker, Guadalupe

Rosalyn Rivera, Santa Maria

Dr. Elaine Yin, Arroyo Grande

Karen Flock, Ventura

