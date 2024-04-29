Watch Now
San Luis Obispo's 16th Annual Walk for Autism & Resource Fair

SLO'S ANNUAL WALK FOR AUSTISM
Posted at 5:07 PM, Apr 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-28 20:07:44-04

Community members came out to the 16th Annual Walk for Autism & Resource Fair in downtown San Luis Obispo on Sunday.

Event organizers say the walk is a symbolic stroll, bringing awareness and acceptance to those with autism in our community.

KSBY stopped by and spoke to Central Coast Autism Spectrum Center's executive director, Carly Spears.

"This is a great place for families to get connected. We have different service providers here to talk to in person, which is really hard to do sometimes. And then just get connected with other families who are here...," Spears said.

Spears added that all the fundraising from the event goes to Central Coast Autism Spectrum Center's camp expedition and its other social programs.

Hosted by the Central Coast Autism Spectrum Center, this year's theme was "Neurodiverse Universe."

There were vendor booths with child-friendly activities, information, service providers, games, food, and fun for all ages.

