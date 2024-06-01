San Luis Obispo's utility box art program is back after five years

San Luis Obispo's Utility Box Art Program is back in action after being shut down because of COVID-19.

The program gives local artists the opportunity to paint utility boxes to showcase their vibrant work throughout the community.

The program started in 2010 as an anti-graffiti measure. In 2016, the city council adopted it as a regular program.

Every three to five years, the art is supposed to be changed out.

“It’s meant to be a rotating art exhibit that changes over time,” explained Amanda Grieshop, Public Art Coordinator for the City of San Luis Obispo.

This year is different from years past. The artists will be using vinyl wraps to cover 10 new boxes instead of painting.

Anyone can apply.

“It's not just for painters. It's photographers, sculptures, mixed media artists, fiber artists and any art that can be digitized can be put on a vinyl wrap and used for this program,” Grieshop continued.

One utility box on Upham Street is currently painted with various dogs.

This piece of box art has sentimental value to local artists Marcie Hawthorne and Julie Frankel and it was inspired by their own encounters.

“I noticed all the people taking their dogs for walks around the neighborhood. It seemed like it would be a fun subject and something the people in the neighborhood would enjoy,” Frankel said.

They've participated in the Utility Box Art Program for many years, working together to paint and design each box.

“As people walk their dogs, they pick up things and interact and so it was part of what happens in the neighborhood — the love of dogs and having a chance to talk,” Hawthorne said.

Hawthorne also painted a box by the Ah Louis Store.

“I chose to do the Koi fish because it is a symbol of Asian history, particularly the Chinese have held it in reverence so I studied what the Kanji symbols were for love and peace,” Hawthorne shared.

Applications for the Utility Box Art Program are being accepted until June 10.

The ten chosen artists will be announced by the end of July, and the art will be installed by mid-August.

“I believe that public art belongs to the people and it’s part of the community and it's very important to have a beautiful, visible environment,” Hawthorne said.

In the fall, Grieshop says they hope to have a second round of box art that will cover boxes that already have art on them.

Anyone can apply and fill out an application for the program.

Click here for more details.

