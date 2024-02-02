Sandbags, straw wattles: Local stores see increase in storm prep supply sales

Local hardware and garden supply stores are selling more sandbags and other erosion control items as another storm makes its way toward the Central Coast.

The coming weekend storm follows a storm that dumped inches of rain on the Central Coast Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

"The rain was hitting the window and the rain was blowing right into it," said Greg Christensen, San Luis Obispo resident.

"Around 2 a.m. I’d say, I heard some rustling and stuff going on outside," said Michael Goldfeder, San Luis Obispo resident.

Goldfelder says he's new to the area and not familiar with what storms can bring to San Luis Obispo.

“So far, all I’ve done is put towels under my doors so no potential water comes in,” Goldfeder said. "I should probably look into this more and prepare and take it a lot more seriously now that I know what's coming."

After devastating winter rains last year, Allison Wahlig, who works at Farm Supply in San Luis Obispo, says more people are being proactive.

"Everyone sees a drop of rain in the forecast and they're gearing up too," Wahlig said. "Sometimes customers come in and buy over 200 sandbags at a time to fill up."

Wahlig says she saw the effect storms last year had on people in the community.

"Customers were crying in our store that their houses were flooding. It was a very dark time for our county,” Wahlig said.

She says the store is working to get more supplies in ahead of the storms.

"Buying out straw wattles, sandbags, all of our poly sandbags and gravel bags to keep a good supply of erosion control in case things do get a little hairy again," Wahlig said.

