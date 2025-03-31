Scheduled Siren Tests in Diablo Canyon Emergency Zone

On Tuesday and Wednesday, April 1 and 2, residents in the Diablo Canyon Emergency Planning Zone (EPZ) will hear low-volume "growl" tests from the Early Warning System sirens.

Each siren will be tested individually for a few seconds. These routine tests, which are required to ensure the system's readiness during an emergency, do not require any public action.

While the sirens were installed for the Diablo Canyon Power Plant's operation, they also serve as an alert for any local emergency, such as a tsunami or dam failure.

If activated, the sirens indicate the Emergency Alert System is in effect, and you should tune in to local news for further instructions.

The sirens cover an area from Cayucos to Nipomo Mesa, including the Five Cities Area and Avila Bay.

