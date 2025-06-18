School district removes 'unsafe' eucalyptus trees along Los Osos Valley Road

In an effort to boost student and community safety, the San Luis Coastal Unified School District (SLCUSD) is making changes to the areas surrounding Laguna Middle School in San Luis Obispo.

This week, crews are working to remove the eucalyptus trees and clear some of the brush in front of the middle school along Los Osos Valley Road.

"The eucalyptus trees were overgrown and unsafe," SLCUSD Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Ryan Pinkerton said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the district, crews will be replacing the eucalyptus trees with smaller, safer trees.

The move comes after one of the trees fell on a double-decker SLO Transit bus in May, causing damage to the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.