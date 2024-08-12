Section 8 housing voucher interest list applications now open in San Luis Obispo County

Housing Authority San Luis Obispo (HASLO) opened up its Section 8 housing voucher applications on Monday.

“It's amazing what it’s done for me,” said San Luis Obispo resident Jeannie Ledford.

Previously living with her mom, Ledford didn't want to leave San Luis Obispo because of the high rent, so she moved into Section 8 housing back in 2005.

“It’s allowed me to have affordable housing and that's a big plus. I was a single mom with two daughters so it allowed me to get independent and I'm so grateful for that,” Ledford explained.

The Section 8 voucher program for San Luis Obispo County residents provides essential housing assistance to eligible people and families.

“We have a very expensive housing market in SLO County — one of the highest in the entire country. We also have a lot of jobs on the low income of the spectrum, so we have a mismatch of housing for those who work and live here and this program helps connect the dots there,” said Scott Collins, HASLO Executive Director.

With the funding coming from the federal government, eligibility is based on household income, generally restricted to 30% or less of the area median income.

Priority is given to veterans and people who live in San Luis Obispo County.

Once the interest list application period is closed at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Collins says they use a lottery system to narrow the list down to a 250-person waiting list.

Collins says there are around 3,000 vouchers available.

“That probably touches about a fifth or a fourth of the actual need in our county but that's what we get from the federal government and we do our best to get all those leased up,” Collins said.

Ledford is appreciative of the program that helped change her life.

“It is amazing to me that I have that voucher,” Ledford said.

Visit here for more information on how to apply or call (805) 543-4478.

HASLO staff will also be available for walk-in application assistance at the following locations and times:

