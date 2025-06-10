Several people arrested in alcohol sales to minors

On May 22, May 29 and June 5 the San Luis Obispo Police Department, assisted by agents from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, conducted Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap operations that focused on alcohol sales to minors.

During a Minor Decoy operation, a minor (person under the age of 21) under the direct supervision of law enforcement, enters a grocery, liquor, or convenience store and tries to buy alcohol.

The minor is truthful about their age and presents their actual identification if asked.

During a Shoulder Tap operation, a minor under the direct supervision of law enforcement, approaches people outside of grocery, liquor, or convenience store and asks them to buy alcohol for them.

According to San Luis Obispo Police this was the result of their operation:

May 22, 2025 – Minor Decoy operation: 30 locations attempted, one store clerk arrested at Vons, 3900 Broad Street.

May 29, 2025 – Shoulder Tap operation: one person arrested for buying alcohol for a minor.

June 5, 2025 – Minor Decoy operation: 22 locations attempted, one store clerk arrested at SLO Ranch Market, 851 Froom Ranch Way.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety and given through the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.