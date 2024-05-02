Shabang Music Festival is almost here

Preparations are underway for San Luis Obispo's 10th annual Shabang Music Festival. This year, the event takes place at Dairy Creek Golf Course tomorrow and Saturday.

Music will start playing around 3:00p.m. tomorrow and at 2:30p.m. on Saturday. Those who live near Cuesta College will notice increased foot traffic as festival goers use the campus for parking. Additionally, shuttles will operate from Cal Poly and the SLO Botanical Garden for those using ride-sharing services.

Friday's lineup features artists like Peach Pit and Noizu, while Saturday includes Thundercat and The Walters. So, whether it's rock, electronic, or some indie alternative, festival goers will be sure to have a great time.

"Shabang is a festival for everyone. No matter who you are, what you like. We have all different types of entertainment and are generally a really inclusive community. Please come and hang out and come see for yourself. We'd love to invite you into our family and our community." Greg Golf, Co-Founder and Marketing Director of Shabang Music Festival

In addition to musical performances, Shabang Music Festival has invited artisan vendors and local artists to give attendees a taste of the Central Coast. There will also be other kinds of experiences like yoga sessions, interactive experiences, and trying some good food.

Tickets are still available, so it's not too late. Buy tickets for one day, or make it an entire weekend filled with good energy and music. There are also several options involving transportation and camping for those who are interested. For more information, visit shabangslo.com/.