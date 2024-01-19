'She knew it was deadly.' Closing arguments made Thursday in fentanyl murder trial

The murder trial for Brandi Turner, who is charged in connection with the death of 31-year-old Quinn Hall in October 2022, is wrapping up this week.

According to authorities, Hall was found dead of a fentanyl overdose. His body was located behind the old County Animal Services building in San Luis Obispo.

During closing arguments Thursday, prosecutors told jurors that Turner sold the fentanyl to Hall, resulting in his death. They added that surveillance footage shows Turner walking away from the area minutes later.

Prosecutors argued that Turner knew just how deadly selling fentanyl to Hall would be by a statement she made a month after his death. They said Turner referred to her deceased husband who also died from a fentanyl overdose.

“What this statement tells you is her knowledge about the dangerousness of fentanyl. She knew fentanyl was dangerous. She knew it was deadly,” the prosecutor said.

Turner’s defense said the first documented fentanyl purchase by Hall dated back to August 2022. It was for three grams of the drug which the defense argued is “not a starter kit.”

“Six days later, he buys more quantities unspecified. Six days after that, he buys another 1.3 grams of fentanyl. What does that tell you about Brandi Turner’s knowledge and Quinn Hall’s use of fentanyl?” Turner’s defense attorney said.

Prosecutors said an ATM receipt showed he had withdrawn $130 from the bank, adding that when his body was found, he had no money on him.

The defense team disputes the claims, saying the ATM receipt showed a deposit.

Once closing arguments wrap up, jury deliberations will begin.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, this is the second case in San Luis Obispo County in which a fentanyl death has been prosecuted as a homicide.