Sheriff's Advisory Foundation to hold fundraiser for local law enforcement

In San Luis Obispo, the Sheriff's Advisory Foundation (SAF) is holding its annual fundraiser on Oct. 19.

The non-profit organization provides funding and additional support to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies within the county.

This year, the SAF fundraiser's theme is "speakeasy”; the event will also feature a murder mystery element, according to the SAF website.

Organizers say that Sheriff's Office officials will use real-life techniques throughout the evening to unravel a fictional crime, allowing attendees to see how officers work within the community.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to the Sheriff’s General Fund to help update equipment, improve training for on-site response, maintain facilities, and fund crime prevention, according to the SAF website.

KSBY caught up with Renee Osborne, SAF's executive director, ahead of the public fundraiser.

"We are opening this up to the public because not only will they be helping the Sheriff's Department, but they will be helping local law enforcement and agencies," Osborne said. "This is a great way to hang out with your friends, have a good time, and give back to your community."

The fundraiser will be held at The White Barn in San Luis Obispo.

Community members can buy tickets on the foundation's website.