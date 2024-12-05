Shooting range in SLO County to close at end of the month

Located between San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay, plans are in place for the San Luis Obispo Sportsman’s Association shooting range to shut down at the end of the month.

“I’m unhappy and sad because it’s the only public one in the county,” said Jon Wordsworth, Morro Bay resident.

“We knew the contract was coming up on December 31 and we asked if the clause which is included in it for two one-year renewals was going to take place and we were told no,” said Julia Soto, SLO Sportsman’s Association General Manager.

Soto said following an audit last year, she learned the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) would not be renewing their contract.

She said the audit reportedly found multiple violations, including renovations that left some buildings not ADA accessible.

“And that we were not supposed to be allowing our members to shoot for the youth shooting fee,” Soto said.

Soto said once they found out their contract with the agency wasn’t being renewed, they stopped allowing new memberships or renewals.

With 1,500 memberships, Soto said they plan to apply for a new contract but she doesn’t know when it may all go through.

“I would think realistically at least March 1 before anyone is able to start operating it again,” Soto said.

She said she is hoping for a short-term impact.

“If we are awarded the contract, then we’ll be able to come up with a game plan for reimbursing memberships. If we don’t get the contracts, then it’s going to be a totally different situation and we’re not sure how we’ll be able to handle the finances if we don’t get the contract,” Soto said.

Wordsworth said he’s been going to the range for the past six years.

“I hope they can resolve it, reopen it and stay in business,” he said.

In a statement, the CDFW said, "Despite CDFW’s best efforts and regular communication, the San Luis Obispo Sportsman’s Association has failed to correct some of these violations.”

A Fish and Wildlife spokesperson was not able to say what violations, if any, have still not been fixed.