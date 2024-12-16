Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySan Luis Obispo

Actions

Shopping local for the holidays? Slocally Made offers 'something for everybody'

SLOCALLY MADE VO.00_00_09_09.Still001.png
KSBY
SLOCALLY MADE VO.00_00_09_09.Still001.png
Posted

In Downtown San Luis Obispo, community members hit several stores this weekend to stock up on holiday gifts— including Slocally Made.

Located in the building that used to house Beverly's Fabrics & Crafts on Monterey Street, organizers recently transformed the space into a busy marketplace.

Dozens of local artisans have filled the store with their holiday creations and original art.

One business owner told KSBY that the market offers a wide variety of goods to shoppers this year.

"We have something for everybody. We have leather goods. We have soaps for, like, people who want to do personal care, a lot of art, really nice pottery, [and] jewelry. If you want to give a nice local gift, we have, like, San Luis Obispo County kind of inspired stuff," Ursula Sorenson, vendor and co-owner of Hide, Stitch & Hook, said.

The annual pop-up marketplace started in 2017 with just 15 makers and has since grown to accommodate 68, according to its website.

Slocally Made is open every day until Dec. 24.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community