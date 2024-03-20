Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center celebrates National Doctors' Day

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center celebrated National Doctors' Day early at a special event Tuesday.

Doctors at the hospital received a mug filled with goodies and enjoyed brick oven pizza and salad for lunch.

The venue was also decorated with flags covered in thank-you notes for the doctors.

"Although many patients and families thank doctors every day during their interactions, we want to take a special day to have an extra special thank you," Mark Lisa, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center CEO, said.

National Doctors' Day is celebrated on March 30 each year. According to the American Medical Association, National Doctors' Day was first celebrated in 1933 in Winder, Georgia.