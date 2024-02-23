Sign up! SLO County Sheriff’s Office fundraiser to benefit K9 unit

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a fundraiser to support their six, soon-to-be seven, K9s that make up the largest K9 unit in the county, a deputy tells KSBY.

He adds that K9s play an integral role in the fight against illegal drugs in local communities.

KSBY recently caught up with the K9s to get a first-hand look at their jobs. During the demonstration, K9 Blesk was put to the test. A narcotic was placed under the driver’s side wheel well of this vehicle. Blesk was ordered to search the car. What do you think happened next? He almost immediately located the drugs and was given his reward, his chew toy.

To show it wasn’t a lucky find, they did it a second time. To no surprise, once again, the mission for Blesk was a success.

Extensive and intense training, along with K9 equipment and the health of the dogs, are expensive ventures and could exceed the budget for the K9 program. This fundraiser aims to give the sheriff’s office the money needed to cover possible excess costs.

Drug searches aren’t the only situations that skills Blesk and other K9s alike have come in handy.

“That's primarily what they're used for, locating tools, whether it's narcotics or if I'm having to clear a school or a public place for a bomb threat. The dogs are going to find those things much easier than we can,” said Andrew Mora, a deputy and K9 handler with the SLO County Sheriff’s Office. “In addition to that, sometimes people are hiding from us that are dangerous, and we'd rather have the dog go in there than have a deputy go in there or another officer that would potentially put them at harm. The dogs are brave. They go into these situations that are very dangerous, but it keeps deputies and officers safe.”

The BBQ dinner fundraiser is on March at Greengate Ranch & Vineyard in Edna Valley from 4 to 8 p.m. It’s $100 per seat and $800 for a table of eight. All donations will benefit the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit through the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation, a nonprofit organization. Those purchases are tax deductible.

Click here for more information.