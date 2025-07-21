Siren tests scheduled in Diablo Canyon Emergency Zone this week

On Tuesday and Wednesday, July 22 and 23, low-volume “growl” tests of the Early Warning System sirens will take place across the Diablo Canyon Emergency Planning Zone (EPZ).

Each siren will sound briefly for a few seconds as part of this routine maintenance.

Officials emphasize this is only a test and no public action is required.

Officials say the sirens, which cover areas from Cayucos to Nipomo Mesa including San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, and the Five Cities are crucial for notifying residents during emergencies such as tsunamis, dam failures, or other disasters.

During a real emergency, a siren signals that the Emergency Alert System has been activated residents are asked to tune into their local TV or radio stations for instructions.