Six new 'community-focused' businesses are set to move into SLO Ranch Farms

In San Luis Obispo, six new businesses are set to move into the SLO Ranch Farms marketplace.

Some restaurants, like Palo Mesa Pizza, have already opened their doors.

"This is our one-week anniversary," said Michael Stevens, the owner of Palo Mesa Pizza.

He says this is his 5th and most unique location because of the electric oven they use.

"It's the first time I've ever had one of these ovens. It's the first time learning and trying to figure out how, why, what, but so far it's pretty exciting," Stevens said.

Just across the way in the eatery, Baby Bear Biscuits is in the final stages of construction, with hopes of opening its first location in two weeks.

"We wanted to do something community-focused and forward, saying something also to show off southern culture," Norwood Pryor, the owner of Baby Bear Biscuits, told KSBY.

The community focus is what SLO Ranch Farms owner Gary Grossman says drives the space.

"We wanted this to be a very pedestrian, walk-to-neighborhood feel and we wanted it to feel like the old days, like where you'd go visit your grandmother and were able to just walk across the street," Grossman said.

Community members tell KSBY that they enjoy that everything is in one place.

"There's a variety of places to stop and have lunch or snack. It's a very pleasant environment," said Margie Zlotowitz, a customer at SLO Ranch Farms.

The other new businesses scheduled to move in are Syync Studio, Paso Robles Brewing Company, Plant Ivy, and Vintage Cheese Company.

Ryan Davis, the owner of Vintage Cheese Company, says SLO Ranch Farms is a great fit for his business.

"The educational side of SLO Ranch farms, the local side of SLO Ranch farms, it all fits our vision, and what we wanted. We've always been really excited," Davis said.