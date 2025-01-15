SLCUSD parents and staff voice opposition to potential TK cuts

The San Luis Coastal Unified School District (SLCUSD) is currently facing an $8.6 million budget deficit, and at Tuesday night board meeting, proposed solutions to the deficit were discussed. Parents and staff showed up in the hundreds to speak out against the potential cut of transitional kindergarten classes at the end of this school year.

"You are currently cutting the foundation of a good school district out from underneath us because you don't have enough money," said one concerned parent.

Board members say they don't want to make cuts, but they don't have a choice.

"My gosh, we're talking about people. We're talking about children, and this is painful. But we have to do something. We cannot be fiscally irresponsible. We just can't do that," said board member Robert Banfield.

So why is cutting TK on the table? You may remember that a few years ago the state of California passed a law allowing universal TK for all 4-year-olds.

This meant many districts across California received funding from the state to begin implementing TK learning, but SLCUSD did not because they are considered a "basic aid" district.

That means local property taxes generate enough revenue to meet the state's funding requirements, which makes the district ineligible for additional state funding.

"It's devastating to me. I'm shocked. I am so full of grief for this. It means more to me... It's not my job. It's not because I'm worried about my job, I'm worried about the children. This opportunity for them to be in TK will change their lives forever, and to take it away... will have such dire consequences." said Fiona Lloyd-Moffett, a TK teacher at Hawthorne Elementary School.

Cutting TK isn't the only solution proposed. Other ideas like reassigning non-classroom teachers, developing and adhering to special education staffing ratios and a hiring freeze were also discussed.

There will be more opportunities for concerned community members to speak out on these proposed solutions Jan.15 in San Luis Obispo and next Wednesday at Morro Bay High School.

The district will vote on the matter on February 4.

