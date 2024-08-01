SLCUSD Summer Experience Program offers unique learning opportunities

Cooking, guitar, and life skills — just a few of the enrichment classes offered through a San Luis Coastal Unified School District summer program.

"Today, we are making ice cream," student Theodore Langais demonstrated on Wednesday.

This is the third year San Luis Coastal has held its Summer Experience program.

"It's kind of a lot of things that, you know, you wish you'd had in school," said Erik Anderson, one of the Activity Leaders.

"It's definitely not your parents' summer school," said Carin VanGaale, Summer Experience Program Teacher on Special Assignment.

"I really like Summer Experience because it gave a lot to do," said student Peter Bartlett. "All the classes are super awesome."

"I'm taking swimming," added student Carmella Lee, a student.

The school district says the main difference from traditional summer school is the enrichment classes they offer students.

"It's a great opportunity for kids to be able to take enrichment classes that they wouldn't receive in a typical school year," said Alexandria Marino, the Principal for the Summer Experience Program at Morro Bay High School.

"We want to give them learning opportunities that they're excited for, they want to come to every day," said Anna Starkey, a member of the Summer Experience Planning Team.

The summer program is free and available to every student in the district.

For students who need a bit more help academically, they have core classes like English and math in addition to the fun enrichment classes.

It's funded through a grant from the state for after-school and summer learning.

VanGaale says that kids are better prepared for the upcoming school year when they come to the program.

"One amazing thing we've been tracking is student achievement," VanGaale said. "And what we've realized with the Summer Experience program is that regardless of whether or not students were enrolled in language arts class, their reading levels have improved."

"I've seen socially they're more prepared. They're just excited to learn," Marino said.

VanGaale adds that the district provides meals and free transportation to students who attend.

She tells me the district checks in after the program ends to see how they can improve it the following year.

"We push out student surveys, we push out parent surveys, staff surveys, and so far students seem to be enjoying the classes that are offered," VanGaale said.

Wednesday marked the last day of this year's summer program, but principal Marino says students are already talking about the classes they'll take next summer.