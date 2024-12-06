SLO Botanical Garden's annual 'Nature Nights' offers immersive holiday light experience

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden (SLOBG) is continuing its 3rd annual Nature Nights— an immersive outdoor experience featuring new holiday light exhibits, live music, food vendors, and an artist marketplace.

In a press release, organizers say the 2024 artworks are "newly re-imagined for its third season."

This year, SLOBG boasts a dozen light displays spanning over eight acres of the garden.

In addition, organizers report that several live, local artists will be gracing the SLOBG's two stages, including several seasonal holiday performers.

Santa is also set to make two special appearances this season.

The Nature Nights holiday artisan marketplace is scheduled to take place from Dec. 20-23 and will feature local chefs, food trucks, and restaurants.

Over 15,000 people reportedly attended Nature Nights over the past two years.

Officials add that more than 1,000 people have already visited over the event's first 3 nights.

Community members can attend the annual event on Dec. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20-23, and 26-28 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Performance dates, tickets, and more information can be found on SLOBG's Nature Nights webpage.