SLO businesses won big this holiday season after 5th year of city's Buy Local Bonus program

The City of San Luis Obispo says the fifth year of its Buy Local Bonus initiative to bring more spending to local businesses was a success.

The city spent $115,000 on gift cards from local stores that shoppers could redeem after spending at least $100 at local businesses over the holidays.

According to the city, the program funneled $868,597 into the local business community, a 685% return on their gift card investment.

“The Buy Local Bonus program is a win for both the community and small businesses,” said Lindsey Haring, co-owner of The Mountain Air and The Switchback.

In the first five years of the program, the city says it has generated $3.6 million for small businesses in SLO.

The program is set to return next holiday season.

