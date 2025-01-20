SLO Chamber announces its 2024 Citizen of the Year

The San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce honored Mary Verdin with its 2024 Citizen of the Year award on Saturday.

The announcement was made at the Chamber's annual dinner, which was attended by nearly 600 local business, government, and community leaders.

Verdin is the president and CEO of Verdin Marketing. For ten years, her marketing firm has hosted the 24-Hour Give, donating their time and expertise to provide an entire rebrand of a local nonprofit. Past recipients include the SLO Food Bank, SLO4Home, Stand Strong, and Meals That Connect.

Verdin has also been involved in many community organizations, including serving on the Women’s Legacy Fund Advisory Committee, Assistance League Advisory Committee, Rotary Club of San Luis Obispo de Tolosa, and the SLO Chamber of Commerce. For her service work, she has won several other awards, including Outstanding Dedicated Service and Support, Cuesta College Women of Distinction, and the President's Award for Philanthropic Leadership.

“When I moved to San Luis Obispo in 1991, I was so fortunate to get involved with the community," Verdin said. “I’m so honored to be a part of all the role models, mentors, and friends who have won this award before me.”

