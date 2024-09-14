SLO Climate Coalition hosts 'year of action' kickoff event at Meadow Park

Food trucks, live music, and a bouncy house — all at Meadow Park in San Luis Obispo to kick off a year of climate action.

"It doesn't matter who you are, where you live," said Laura Albers, the executive director of SLO Climate Coalition. "Every single person can play a part in helping save our climate and our planet."

Albers said the hope was to get more people to know what the SLO Climate Coalition is and to provide a fun atmosphere to share information about their upcoming events and goals.

"It's a beautiful night, but I mean, how do you get better than this?" said an event attendee. "It's fantastic."

The food trucks involved with the event are working to help the climate as well.

"We try to stay away from plastic, in our café we use ceramic plates, and when we do have to use disposable plates, we use bamboo plates," said Jonathan Castro, the manager of Cubanissimo food truck.

SLO Climate Coalition and the partners of the event said they hope to set a good example for the community.

"SLO Climate Coalition in general is working towards building climate resiliency here on the Central Coast," said Albers. "Primarily through carbon reduction and efforts to reduce our carbon output, our carbon emissions into the world."

Halfway through the event, Albers got up in front of the crowd and spoke about some of the upcoming events the group is hosting.

They will be hosting a couple of events showcasing electric cars, including one at the Downtown SLO Farmers' Market.

"What I am most excited about is we are getting ready to launch a brand-new program that will help people navigate home electrification," said Albers. "We can help you understand all of that and explain all that to you, then we can also come to take a look at your home and do an assessment for you."

For the eventgoers KSBY spoke to, they think events like this will help more people get involved with climate movements.

"[SLO] Climate Coalition is something we should all be supporting and enjoying," said an attendee. "And it was a nice evening with good music."

"Community events have a good way of bringing people together and highlighting the great things that are happening in the community," said another visitor.