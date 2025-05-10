SLO County Airport adding solar carport canopies to parking lot

San Luis Obispo County Airport is trying to reduce its energy consumption.

The airport begins its sustainability initiative by installing solar carport canopies over parking lot 4.

Construction begins June 2 and should finish in November.

Portions of lot 4 will be closed during construction. Passengers should use the temporary passenger overflow lot located on Airport Drive.

Airport officials say the project aims to offset the airport's energy use and will lower operational costs by stabilizing the cost of energy for the next twenty years.

