SLO County Airport closed following plane crash

The SLO County Airport (SBP) has closed and emergency crews are responding after a single-engine plane crashed on the runway Friday morning.

In a post on X at 9:17 a.m., CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo (SLO) said that a plane was down at the airport with fire visible on the aircraft.

The agency's Airport Crash Rescue team responded to the scene to knock down the fire and check on injuries, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

At 9:19 a.m., officials posted that two occupants were declining medical care and that the Airport Crash Rescue Team had canceled its response.

Authorities said one engine and a battalion chief remained on the scene at that time.

CAL FIRE SLO reported at 9:25 a.m. that the incident commander requested a hazmat response at the airport to mitigate 90 gallons of fuel.

SBP officials told KSBY that the airport is currently closed due to an "active event" at the facility.

Airport representatives added that passengers should check directly with their airlines for flight status updates.