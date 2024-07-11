SLO County Animal Services sees large increase in animal intakes compared to last July

Animal intakes in San Luis Obispo County are up, increasing 33 percent at Animal Services from July 1 through July 9 compared to the same time last year.

“We were full before the Fourth of July holiday so once we hit this level, it really becomes a struggle to accommodate incoming animals and being able to manage them effectively,” said Eric Anderson, SLO County Animal Services Manager.

Anderson says the county has taken in at least 67 stray dogs so far this month compared to 35 last year. He says fireworks could be one reason for the increase.

“A large number of the dogs that we’re seeing coming in are in fact strays that are potentially associated with the July 4th holiday,” Anderson said.

George Somogyi took his dog to the parade in Cayucos on the Fourth of July. He knows the noise can be startling but keeps his dog on a leash so he doesn’t run off.

“He got really frightened with the poppers and all of the noise from the parade and car revving,” Somogyi said.

Over the last few days, Anderson says they have also seen more custodial impounds.

“Animals who belong to somebody who’s been arrested when they have an animal in their possession, might have had to been hospitalized or other issues that have left them unable to care for their animal,” Anderson said.

With the shelter over capacity, Anderson says their ability to take in more dogs is getting harder.

“Certainly, during the summer and peak times it trends upwards but this year it’s been a substantial spike. We’re already dealing with a very full shelter,” Anderson said.

While Anderson says animals are coming in from all over the county, there are some hot spots, including North County.

“Over the last couple months, we’ve seen a significant number of animals coming in from California Valley. A lot of those are multiples, so moms with litters,” Anderson said.

Anderson says some tips for responsible pet ownership include microchipping, spaying or neutering, keeping pets securely confined at home and identifying a provider for your pets in the event you are unable to do so.