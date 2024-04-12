SLO County animal shelter sees influx of shepherd dogs, offers adoption discount

San Luis Obispo County Animal Services is offering half-off adoptions on certain dogs to help ease crowding at the shelter.

Animal Services Manager Dr. Eric Anderson says they’ve had a large number of intakes of both strays and owner-surrendered dogs lately, and many of them are German shepherds or shepherd mixes.

The shelter is currently housing 28 shepherd dogs, many of which are younger adult dogs, according to Anderson.

To help them find new homes, adoption fees for these dogs are now half-off.

“Many of these dogs are really very friendly, happy dogs and would be great family pets. They’re just looking for an opportunity to get into the right home and I know there are a lot of people out there that would be good matches for them,” Anderson said.

All of the dogs are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped when they leave the shelter with their new families.

Click here to view the animals available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter.