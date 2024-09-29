SLO County asks community members how $15 million in federal funds should be allocated to address needs

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA — San Luis Obispo County’s homeless division is asking community members to participate in a survey to help determine the use of $15 million in federal funds for affordable housing, community development, and public services in San Luis Obispo County over the next five years.

The survey, found at slocounty.gov/CommunityDevelopment, is anonymous and open until midnight on Oct. 6, 2024.

Local residents are also welcome to attend a public workshop on Monday, Sept. 30th at 6 p.m. in room 101 at the San Luis Obispo Department of Social Services.

Additionally, there is an open countywide virtual meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at noon. The Zoom link can be found at slocounty.gov/CommunityDevelopment.

County officials say both the survey and community participation are crucial to the creation of the county’s five-year plan, as well as annual action plans. The plans are required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to receive Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) funds.

A public hearing and sharing of the community development needs assessment survey results will take place at the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting on October 22, 2024, at the Katcho Achadjian Government Center in San Luis Obispo.

The 2025 action plan will be posted on slocounty.gov/CommunityDevelopment

For more information or assistance with the survey, community members can contact the County’s Homeless Services Division at SS_HSDinfo@co.slo.ca.us.