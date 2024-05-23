SLO County breaks ground on new probation department building

A new San Luis Obispo County Probation Department building project broke ground Wednesday in San Luis Obispo.

The ceremony was held at the construction site, which is located just north of the Johnson Avenue and Bishop Street intersection behind the existing county medical facilities.

County officials say the new 34,000-square-foot facility will meet operational needs, accommodate future growth, and provide state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure.

San Luis Obispo County An artists rendering of the new SLO County Probation Department building.

"The new building will offer, modern upgrades, more training space to make sure our probation officers meet their state training mandates and keep up on their perishable skills, better access for our clients that we work with, and it's going to create overall just efficiencies in department functions as the new building comes online," explained Chief Probation Officer Robert Reyes.

County officials say the new building will replace the probation department's current office, Casa Loma, which was built in 1940.

Construction is expected to be completed in January 2026.

