SLO County declares May 'CalFresh Awareness Month' amid program funding concerns

The SLO County Board of Supervisors proclaimed May "CalFresh Awareness Month".

CalFresh, California's version of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), currently serves more than 31,000 San Luis Obispo County residents.

The SLO County proclamation comes as Congress considers proposals that could cut SNAP funding by 10% or more.

“This is also an amazing program because it puts more than $75 million back into our local economy each year. So, when you sign up, you're helping support local businesses, local grocery stores, farmers at local farmers markets. It really is a win, win, win all across our community, " says Molly Kern, SLO Food Bank's Chief Operating Officer.

This May, the SLO Food Bank and Department of Social Services is offering one-on-one application assistance appointments on Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the SLO Food Bank Pantry.

For more information about CalFresh, to make an application appointment, or to apply for benefits, click here.