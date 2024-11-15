SLO County encourages residents to keep storm drains clear by disposing of leaf piles

When the leaves begin to change color, it's a sure sign of fall. But once those leaves start piling up, they can contribute to roadway flooding issues come the winter rainy season.

The County of San Luis Obispo Stormwater Program has launched a new outreach effort to educate residents on proper yard waste disposal to protect local waterways and maintain safer streets.

In response to rising costs and a shift to quarterly street sweeping, the county is urging residents to help keep streets clear by using their green waste bins for leaves and yard debris rather than blowing them into the street.

"Our goal right now is to raise awareness that our street sweepers are not meant to handle large volumes of leaves," said Ann Fletcher, County of San Luis Obispo Stormwater Program Coordinator. "Our street sweepers are out trying to pick up roadway debris. They're trying to pick up pollutants. And when they run into these big stacks of leaves, they can actually clog sweepers and it reduces the amount of roadway that we're able to sweep."

Fletcher says piles of leaves can also clog storm drains, causing pooling water and potential road damage.

"Once it starts raining, we do get a really big increase in calls for work orders for drains that are plugged, for culverts where maybe water is stacking up and people are seeing this ponding. And so really, you know, we're basically asking for the public's help here. If you're seeing these leaves stuck up in a storm drain in front of your house just down the street from your house, you can take action and you can get those leaves into the green bin," Fletcher said.

Residents are encouraged to do their part by:

