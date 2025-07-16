SLO County family support organization receives truckload of donated diapers

More than 550 families across San Luis Obispo County will benefit from Meathead Movers' #FillThoseTrucks diaper drive, according to Pregnancy and Parenting Support of San Luis Obispo County.

The three-day drive was held in late June, and on Tuesday, Meathead Movers delivered the donated diapers and baby wipes to Pregnancy and Parenting Support's office in San Luis Obispo.

"We're a little bit in shock, to be honest with you," said Cami Statler, Pregnancy and Parenting Support Executive Director. "Like, we're looking around, feeling like we could swim in diapers right now, which feels really exciting. But I will tell you, as quickly as they've come in, they are going right back out into the community."

Statler says the donated diapers should last the organization about six months.

For information on the services offered by Pregnancy and Parenting Support, click here.

