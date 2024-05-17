SLO County Homeless Union drops lawsuit over parking site but says another case is coming

The San Luis Obispo County Homeless Union has dropped its lawsuit against the county and CAPSLO.

The group was suing over the recent closure of the Oklahoma Avenue Safe Parking Site in San Luis Obispo. According to county officials, the site was established in 2021 as a temporary location for homeless individuals and families to stay in their vehicles while they looked for more permanent housing.

However, the Homeless Union claimed the county and CAPSLO, an agency that provides services to the homeless, did not do enough to provide housing assistance for those living at the parking site.

The union filed for a voluntary dismissal of the lawsuit this week. However, the group's attorney, Anthony Prince, tells KSBY they intend to file a new lawsuit and may add more defendants and plaintiffs. He says they are considering making it a class-action lawsuit.

The safe parking site was closed on Monday, May 6.

