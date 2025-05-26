SLO County Jail inmate with chronic health issues dies in custody

An inmate at the San Luis Obispo County Jail died on Sunday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Sheriff’s officials say jail staff discovered an inmate in medical distress during regular cell checks. Custody and nursing staff reportedly attempted to render medical aid and perform CPR, but the man, identified as 59-year-old Brent Michael Perucca of San Luis Obispo, was pronounced dead by paramedics at approximately 4:30 p.m.

According to jail booking logs, Perucca was arrested by the San Luis Obispo Police Department on Friday, May 23, on suspicion of resisting arrest, credit card fraud, possession of drug paraphernalia, and drug possession. Sheriff’s officials say he was taken to the hospital to be examined before being booked into the jail because he suffers from chronic, long-term health problems. Once he got to the jail, he was also reportedly screened by medical staff and continued receiving treatment for his health issues.

Sheriff’s officials say Perucca had a history of arrests and had previously been booked into the county jail more than 20 times.

They do not suspect that foul play was involved in his death. An autopsy was performed Monday morning and authorities are awaiting the results.