SLO County offers resources, brings light to Mental Health Awareness Month

About ¼ of Americans experience mental health illnesses, including therapists.

“The work we do is pretty heavy,” Brooke Clever, lead health navigator at Transitions-Mental Health Association said.

Clever works with patients to help set up their recovery goals and strategies.

“I really believe in recovery. I've experienced recovering myself and am in recovery managing my own anxiety and depression,” Clever said.

Clever says it helps to be able to relate to her clients from similar experiences she's had.

“We can speak the same language and talk about my journey and get rid of the stigmas that surround mental health,” Clever said.

This past year more than 5,300 clients and their family members received services from Transitions-Mental Health Association in San Luis Obispo.

“I've been asked by a number of people why there is a whole month devoted to mental health awareness and my response is because they can't give us the whole year,” Michael Kaplan, community engagement director at Transitions-Mental Health Association said.

There are many ways to get help: wellness centers, hotlines, and more.

“We have intensive services funded by the county behavioral health department for people who are moving away from having symptoms with their mental health and moving towards being more stable,” Jill Bolster-white, executive director at Transition-Mental Health Association said.

“It takes a village and community to help support people along the way and you don't have to do that alone although having a mental illness or challenges does feel very isolating,” Clever said.

If you know someone who could be struggling with mental health illness you can call the 24-hour Central Coast Hotline or 1-800-783-0607 or visit this website for more resources.

Every May, Transitions-Mental Health Association holds the Open Minds Community Art Show which is all about art and living mentally well. This will be open May 3rd through the end of May from 5 pm -8 pm. The address is: 810 Orcutt Road

There will be three wellness center open houses this month:

