SLO County public libraries are now offering this free literacy program for adults

Public libraries throughout San Luis Obispo County are launching a free program, the Literacy Connection, to help adults improve their reading and writing skills.

“As a new program we’ve really discovered that there has been quite a significant need in our community for literacy services. The word of mouth has been spreading and we really see every day more and more learners coming to our program,” said Michelle Haddad, San Luis Obispo County Library literacy coordinator.

The program is volunteer based and offers learners a direct connection to books, family learning programs among other resources. You can work with trained tutors or in small groups. There are 20 active tutors and 25 active learners since the program began.

“This is going to make the community a better place in that when people are literate and able to do what they need to do without stress, for example, it contributes to all of us,” said Lily Diamond, Literacy Connection tutor.

The program is free and confidential and connects learners with tutors at any of the public libraries in the county or at another location convenient to the learner.

“It’s such a vulnerable place that the learners are already in so to try and meet them where they are and support their learning journey is really what we focus on,” Haddad said.

Since the literacy connection program has seen a significant increase in those coming to learn, they say there is more need for tutors willing to volunteer.

“There’s always a volunteer need. Our program is offered countywide. Even if there might be a lot of tutors in San Luis Obispo, we might need tutors in Nipomo, in Atascadero,” Haddad said.

“I am so thrilled and lucky enough to have started from the very beginning. We’re brand new, we’re starting out and we have a lot of enthusiasm,” Diamond said.

If you are interested in learning or tutoring for the Literacy Connection program click here.